KP Assembly expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Wednesday expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and called for granting the right to self-determination to the people of Indian

Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the whole nation is standing beside Pakistan Army.

The provincial assembly resumed proceeding with Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair.

The newly elected members from the merged districts of erstwhile FATA in their introductory speeches highlighted problems of their respective areas. The issues highlighted by them were related to health, education, electricity, infrastructure, repatriation of IDPs and other basic problems.

The provincial assembly also held debate on situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Those participated in the debate were included Sardar Hussain Babak (ANP), Sardar Mohammad Yousaf (PML-N), Maulana Lutf-ur-Rehman (MMA), Sher Azam Wazir (PPP), Esamuddin (MMA), Nasrullah Khan and Said Iqbal Mian (PTI) and Mir Kalam Khan (independent).

The members of KP assembly said that Pakistan is incomplete till the independence of Kashmir. Members from the merged districts said that the people of the erstwhile FATA are standing beside Pakistan Army and people of Kashmir.

The parliamentary leaders of various political parties said that the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris will not go in waste and thy will ultimately get the fundamental right of independence.

All parliamentary parties also expressed resolve of bringing joint resolution on Kashmir issue and urged for expressing solidarity over Kashmir issue to give a strong message to the world.

The legislators castigated that Narendra Modi has murdered democracy through changing the constitutional status of Kashmir. They said that it is the responsibility of United Nations to implement its resolutions regarding Kashmir and resolve the issue as per aspirations of Kashmiris.

They said that Kashmiris should be granted right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary leaders from treasury and opposition benches congratulated the newly elected members from the merged districts and welcomed them in the house.

They also assured them full cooperation in the resolution of the problems faced by their respective areas.

Legislators from both treasury and opposition benches said that the newly elected members will redress the deprivations of their areas and will play role in the mainstreaming of their areas.

Earlier, Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM on Education, Ziaullah Khan Bangash tabled Razmak Cadet College Regularization Bill 2019 in the house while the provincial assembly also passed KP National Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Later, on pinpointing of the quorum, the Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani adjourned the proceedings of the house till 10:00 A.M of tomorrow (Thursday).