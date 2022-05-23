UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly For Reduction In Medicine Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 08:09 PM

KP Assembly for reduction in medicine prices

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday demanded reduction in medicine prices while observing that prices of medicines have become beyond the purchase power of common man

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday demanded reduction in medicine prices while observing that prices of medicines have become beyond the purchase power of common man.

An adjournment motion submitted by Humera Khatoon, Sirajuddin and Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami said inflation had already made the lives miserable for poor people while on the other hand the rates of medicines were increasing continually.

They said that most of the people regularly use the medicines for diabetes, blood pressure, cardiac and other diseases.

Parliamentary leader of ANP, Sardar Hussain Babak said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were not only facing the issue of expensive medicines but also the facing prolonged power and gas loadshedding despite oil and gas generating province of the country.

Naeema Kishawar of JUIF said that prices of medicines had increased manifold during PTI government in the federation.

Parliamentary Leader of Balochistan Awami Party Bilawal Afridi said that the people of merged districts were deprived of their basic rights. He said that the government and opposition should work for the welfare of people and betterment of the province.

Ikhtiar Wali of PMLN said mafias were involved in increasing medicine prices and blamed PTI's government for it, adding a cousin of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman board of Governors Dr Nausherwan Burki should be inquired in this regard.

Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai claimed that PTI government provided huge relief in the medical sector including free of cost medicines and health-card facility.

He said that due to corona pandemic, all the machinery was stopped but the government did historical works for the welfare of people.

Shaukat said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to bring the country out of economic crisis but unfortunately he was not allowed to complete his tenure. He said the rate of Dollar and petrol crossed double century soon after Imran Khan was forced to quit the government.

He said that the PTI leadership has decided to start long march from May 25 to provide relief to people.

Later, the chair Mahmood Jan adjourned the assembly proceedings till May 30.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Century Petrol Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Long March Oil Man May Gas Afridi All From Government Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

SUTC releases list of applicants applied for post ..

SUTC releases list of applicants applied for post of Assistant Lineman in HESCO

32 seconds ago
 KU receives eight e walkthrough gates

KU receives eight e walkthrough gates

33 seconds ago
 Commissioner reviews treatment facilities at Liaqu ..

Commissioner reviews treatment facilities at Liaquat University hospital

34 seconds ago
 AJK Assembly condemns conviction of Yaseen Malik

AJK Assembly condemns conviction of Yaseen Malik

36 seconds ago
 KU BCom Reg, Pvt Annual Exams 2022 to start from M ..

KU BCom Reg, Pvt Annual Exams 2022 to start from May 24

5 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 65 kg drugs; arrests two

ANF seizes over 65 kg drugs; arrests two

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.