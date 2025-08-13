KP assembly forum concludes workshop on family lanning priorities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A two-day workshop of the Provincial Parliamentary Population Forum (PPPF) concluded in Swat on Wednesday, focusing on legislative and budgetary measures to strengthen family planning programs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Organized with technical support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the event brought together PPPF Chairman MPA Iftikhar Ullah Jan, MPAs Sher Ali Afridi, Shafi Jan, Abdul Kabir Khan, and Taj Muhammad Khan, along with Special Secretary (Administration) of the KP Assembly and Forum Secretary Syed Wiqar Shah.

Participants agreed on an action plan prioritizing the population agenda at the provincial assembly level, ensuring follow-up on commitments, and advancing necessary legislation, including the Child Marriage Bill.

The plan also calls for monitoring pro-population laws, boosting public awareness, and securing adequate budget allocations to meet family planning targets and support the province’s development goals.