KP Assembly gives parliamentary language status to Saraiki

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution to give Saraiki a status of parliamentary language

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution to give Saraiki a status of parliamentary language .

The resolution was tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Ahmed Kundi saying that Saraiki is one of the oldest language spoken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country and many parliamentarians are elected from Saraiki spoken areas.

Pakistan Peoples Party Spokesperson Faisal Karim Kundi said that a historic resolution has been passed by khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly regarding the inclusion of saraiki as a parliamentary language.