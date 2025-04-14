- Home
KP Assembly Holds Consultative Meeting On Mines, Minerals Bill Amid Ongoing Briefings, Reservations
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The proposed Mines and Minerals Bill 2025 has been formally presented in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly for consultation, sparking discussions, reservations, and briefings among lawmakers.
Speaker Swati presided over the consultative session held in the Assembly’s Jirga Hall, attended by Leader of the Opposition Dr. Ibadullah, Law Minister Aftab Alam, cabinet members, and both government and opposition MPAs. Legal and constitutional experts were also present to offer guidance.
Speaking during the session, Speaker Babar Saleem Swati stated that the bill triggered nationwide debate as soon as it was tabled, despite it being a Federal initiative from the Petroleum Division.
He acknowledged the concerns raised within the Assembly and assured that necessary briefings would continue.
He further said that if required, the bill could be sent to the Standing Committee on Minerals for further review, citing past examples of bills being withdrawn if found contrary to provincial interests.
The Speaker added that the bill would also be sent to the PTI central leadership.
He urged lawmakers to express their objections clause by clause during the briefing, which would then be documented and addressed within the Assembly.
During the session, PTI MPA Abdul Salam raised objections to the bill, prompting a stern response from the Speaker, who instructed members to remain silent or leave the session if they could not maintain order.
The Speaker advised him to refrain from debate during the briefing and to note objections instead, adding that discussions would be held within the Assembly, not the consultation hall.
He also stated that the media would be briefed only after the session.
Tensions further escalated when ANP MPA Nisar Baz proposed an amendment, provoking a heated response from PTI lawmakers, who questioned why ANP supported a similar bill in Balochistan.
Nisar Baz reacted angrily to the comments but was calmed by the intervention of Opposition Leader Dr. Ibadullah.
The consultative process on the Mines and Minerals Bill 2025 continues, with further deliberations expected in the coming days.
