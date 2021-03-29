KP Assembly imposes ban on entry of visitors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has imposed ban on entry of all kinds of visitors and guests to the assembly premises, Speaker House and MPA hostel to counter coronavirus pandemic.

