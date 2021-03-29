UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Imposes Ban On Entry Of Visitors

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

KP Assembly imposes ban on entry of visitors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has imposed ban on entry of all kinds of visitors and guests to the assembly premises, Speaker House and MPA hostel to counter coronavirus pandemic.

In order to control the third deadly wave of COVID-19 in the province, the competent authority has imposed complete ban on entry of all kinds of visitors and guests to the assembly premises, Speaker House and MPA hostel Peshawar with immediate effect, said a notification issued here on Monday.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold price falls in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler meets families of pioneering Quran r ..

21 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait o ..

21 minutes ago

RDA conducts raids against illegal housing schemes ..

26 minutes ago

France's Musee d'Orsay adds Giscard d'Estaing to n ..

26 minutes ago

CCRI warns farmers of black sheep selling spurious ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.