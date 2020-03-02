UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Initiates Debate On Water Resources Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 07:21 PM

KP Assembly initiates debate on water resources bill

Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carried out first reading of the government bill that seeks to manage and regulate the water resources in the province

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carried out first reading of the government bill that seeks to manage and regulate the water resources in the province.On Monday the session of the house was held with Speaker provincial assembly on the chair.The parliamentary leaders of ANP, BAP, PPPP and MMAP were also present on the occasion .The Provincial Minister for Law introduced the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Bill, 2020 in the house.

The bill seeks to establish an institutional framework for effective management and utilization of provincial water resources.

The house also adopted three resolutions that urged the provincial government to provide better equipment to polytechnic institutes for women, to make commerce and technical education compulsory from middle to matric-level education, to revert the embargo on 25-year old vehicles.

In another resolution, the House condemned the incident of burning national flag by Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) workers.The opposition lawmakers protested against the government's attitude towards the business of the House. The protest continued during the entire sitting.The Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 16th March.

Related Topics

Resolution Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Business Education Water Provincial Assembly Vehicles Reading March Women 2020 Commerce From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health denies guests of two quarantine ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit watches worth AED1. ..

8 minutes ago

Paris Prosecutors Close Case on Police Violence Ag ..

45 seconds ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denies Submitting Resigna ..

46 seconds ago

Damascus Urges Int'l Community to Slam Turkish Act ..

47 seconds ago

Companies assets, income not my personal assets: J ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.