KP Assembly initiates debate on water resources bill

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carried out first reading of the government bill that seeks to manage and regulate the water resources in the province.On Monday the session of the house was held with Speaker provincial assembly on the chair.The parliamentary leaders of ANP, BAP, PPPP and MMAP were also present on the occasion .The Provincial Minister for Law introduced the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Bill, 2020 in the house.

The bill seeks to establish an institutional framework for effective management and utilization of provincial water resources.

The house also adopted three resolutions that urged the provincial government to provide better equipment to polytechnic institutes for women, to make commerce and technical education compulsory from middle to matric-level education, to revert the embargo on 25-year old vehicles.

In another resolution, the House condemned the incident of burning national flag by Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) workers.The opposition lawmakers protested against the government's attitude towards the business of the House. The protest continued during the entire sitting.The Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 16th March.