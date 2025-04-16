Open Menu

KP Assembly Initiates Formal Verification Of Employees' Academic Degrees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has officially launched the process of verifying academic degrees of its employees.

A press release issued here on Wednesday said that the speaker chaired a grand meeting was held at the Assembly in this regard, where heads of all universities and educational boards from across the province were invited.

During the session, the academic credentials were handed over directly to the respective heads for verification.

Speaker of the KP Assembly, Babar Saleem, stated that the purpose of directly handing over the documents to the academic authorities is to ensure complete transparency in the verification process.

He emphasized that the verification will be carried out under the supervision of educational heads in a fair and transparent manner.

He further added that all forms of forgery and backdoor dealings will be strictly prevented, and any employees found in possession of fake degrees will face strict action.

The Speaker highlighted that institutional reforms and accountability remain a top priority.

He noted that the University of Peshawar and Peshawar board were already provided with degrees in the first phase. Today’s meeting marks the second and crucial phase of the verification process.

Moreover, Babar Saleem mentioned that both the government and the opposition are being equally involved in all matters of public interest.

A new public feedback feature is also being introduced on the official website to gather public opinion on legislative matters.

More Stories From Pakistan