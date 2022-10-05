KP Assembly introduced to amend Rules of Business after 34 years

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Khan chaired a meeting of Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee No.1 on Amendments in Rules of business at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House here Wednesday.

A detailed discussion was held regarding various amendments, procedures and changes in the rules. It is pertinent to mention that the amendment in the Rules of Business of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is being introduced after 34 years. Earlier, the Rules of Business of the Assembly were changed in 1988.

Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mir Kalam Khan, Maliha Ali Asghar, Secretary KP Assembly Kifayatullah Afridi, Special Secretary Amjad Ali, Additional Secretary Hidayatullah, Additional Secretary Anamullah, Additional Secretary Maher, Assistant Secretary Tariq Mehmood and Assistant Secretary Saifullah Khan were present in the meeting, besides Assistant Secretary Muhammad Shoaib, Imran Khan from KP Law Department and AG Office Assistant Advocate General Sher Naveed who also attended the meeting.