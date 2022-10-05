UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Introduced To Amend Rules Of Business After 34 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KP Assembly introduced to amend Rules of Business after 34 years

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Khan chaired a meeting of Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee No.1 on Amendments in Rules of business at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House here Wednesday.

A detailed discussion was held regarding various amendments, procedures and changes in the rules. It is pertinent to mention that the amendment in the Rules of Business of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is being introduced after 34 years. Earlier, the Rules of Business of the Assembly were changed in 1988.

Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mir Kalam Khan, Maliha Ali Asghar, Secretary KP Assembly Kifayatullah Afridi, Special Secretary Amjad Ali, Additional Secretary Hidayatullah, Additional Secretary Anamullah, Additional Secretary Maher, Assistant Secretary Tariq Mehmood and Assistant Secretary Saifullah Khan were present in the meeting, besides Assistant Secretary Muhammad Shoaib, Imran Khan from KP Law Department and AG Office Assistant Advocate General Sher Naveed who also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Amjad Ali Afridi From

Recent Stories

Next general elections to be held as per schedule: ..

Next general elections to be held as per schedule: Defence Minister

15 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz orders linking of Thar Coal Mines with ..

PM Shehbaz orders linking of Thar Coal Mines with railway network by March 2023

18 minutes ago
 Six teams to compete for Pakistan Junior League gl ..

Six teams to compete for Pakistan Junior League glory at the Gaddafi Stadium fro ..

23 minutes ago
 Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beau ..

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beautiful reception

2 hours ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

3 hours ago
 T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.