KP Assembly lauds services of Begum Naseem Wali Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in chair Monday lauded the services of Begum Naseem Wali Khan for the cause of democracy in the country and offered Fateha for her departed soul.

Leader of Opposition, Akram Khan Durrani threw light on the political services of Begum Naseem Wali Khan and asked the Speaker to offer Fateha for the departed soul.

Maulana Esamuddin of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam led the Fateha prayers for the departed soul of Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

Provisional Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party Sardar Hussain Babak, Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat Islami, Sher Azam Wazir of PPP, Ikhtiar Wali of PMLN and Bilawal Afridi of Balochistan Awami Party lauded the services of Begum Naseem Wali Khan and said that she played a vital role for women rights and democracy.