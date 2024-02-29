KP Assembly; Madam Speaker Pledges To Lead The House Effectively
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Suriya Bibi from Chitral was elected as the deputy speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly on Thursday, securing 87 votes
Suriya Bibi expressed her acknowledgment of the responsibility associated with the speakership and pledged to lead the house in an effective manner.
She emphasized that the people of Chitral have entrusted her party their mandate in the elections and now anticipate the progression of the democratic process.
She has become the second woman in the history of the province to hold this esteemed position. Mehar Taj Roghani of the PTI from Mardan was the first woman to serve as deputy speaker of the house from 2015 to 2018.
Suriya Bibi, aged 40, was elected from PK-1 Upper Chitral in the general elections held on February 8.
Hailing from Awi village in Upper Chitral, she is the daughter of the late Noor Alam Khan, former vice chairman of the District Council Chitral.
Suriya Bibi, married within the same village, is a mother of three. She holds master’s degrees in urdu and sociology from Peshawar University and has been actively involved in the development sector with various organizations since 2007.
Having been a member of the PTI since 2007, she has actively participated in the party’s public gatherings and rallies.
Speaking to media in Peshawar on Wednesday, she expressed her readiness to undertake any responsibility assigned to her by the party leadership.
