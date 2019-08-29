KP Assembly members to stage sit-in to express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@imziishan)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Thursday said on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan the assembly members would stage half an hour sit-in on Khyber Road from 12 pm to 12:30 on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris

He appealed all members of the House to participate in the sit-in and make the world realize the severity of Kashmir issue and human rights' violation being committed by Indian government and forces against innocent Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

He said the sit-in would give a strong message to the world that whole Pakistani nation stands united with Kashmiris people in their cause for right to self determination.