KP Assembly observes two-minutes silence over deaths of Sikh pilgrims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday observed two-minute silence over Sheikhupura accident in which 22 Sikh pilgrims were killed on their way home from Nankana.

As soon the KP Assembly session started, MPA of minority community Ranjit Singh on a point of order said that 22 Sikh pilgrims were killed in the accident including many members of the same families.

He expressed gratitude to those who condoled with them and said Sikh community has no complaint from anyone, he however deplored that Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid did not express condolence on the incident despite the fact that the accident took place on Railway's crossing.

Ranjit Singh urging the government to provide land of "Shamshan Ghat" to Sikh Community said that Sikh community were facing problems in performing the last rituals of their dead and they take the dead bodies to either DI Khan or Attack.

Responding on the occasion, Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad expressed grief and sorrow over the accident and said it was a tragic incident that made the whole nation grieved.

He assured all possible assistance and support of the government for the bereaved families and also said that the issue of Shamshan Ghat would also be addressed.