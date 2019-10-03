KP Assembly observes World Senior Citizen Day

(@imziishan)

The members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have observed the World Senior Citizens Day by organizing a function in collaboration with Help Age and CRDO with Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan here in a local hotel on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have observed the World Senior Citizens Day by organizing a function in collaboration with Help Age and CRDO with Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan here in a local hotel on Thursday.

Addressing the function, the Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan said that they love the senior citizens and their welfare is actually the welfare of the society.

He said that efforts are being made to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to all senior citizens by the end of December this year.

He said that he government was making all out efforts to provide Sehat Insaf Cards to senior citizens as soon as possible to provide them relief.

He said added that the implementation of the Senior Citizens Act is the top priority of the provincial government.

In his presentation regarding the implementation of the Senior Citizens Act, the Secretary Social Welfare said that the department is making all out efforts for the implementation of the act and said that very soon a Senior Citizen Facilitation Centre will be established in Peshawar.