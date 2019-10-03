UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Observes World Senior Citizen Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 07:42 PM

KP Assembly observes World Senior Citizen Day

The members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have observed the World Senior Citizens Day by organizing a function in collaboration with Help Age and CRDO with Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan here in a local hotel on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have observed the World Senior Citizens Day by organizing a function in collaboration with Help Age and CRDO with Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan here in a local hotel on Thursday.

Addressing the function, the Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan said that they love the senior citizens and their welfare is actually the welfare of the society.

He said that efforts are being made to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to all senior citizens by the end of December this year.

He said that he government was making all out efforts to provide Sehat Insaf Cards to senior citizens as soon as possible to provide them relief.

He said added that the implementation of the Senior Citizens Act is the top priority of the provincial government.

In his presentation regarding the implementation of the Senior Citizens Act, the Secretary Social Welfare said that the department is making all out efforts for the implementation of the act and said that very soon a Senior Citizen Facilitation Centre will be established in Peshawar.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hotel December All Government Top Love

Recent Stories

40 jewellers showcase designs at Hong Kong Pavilio ..

1 minute ago

US Officials Fear Turkish Incursion in Syria That ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Rule Out Normandy Four Ministerial ..

4 minutes ago

Iran urges U.S. to depoliticize oil market

4 minutes ago

Commissioner Lahore, DG SBP review arrangements fo ..

4 minutes ago

SBP sets up 20-bed makeshift hospital for Pak-Lank ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.