UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Offered Fateha For Army Officials Martyred In Helicopter Crash

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Pakistan Army officials martyred in Helicopter crash in Balochistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Pakistan Army officials martyred in Helicopter crash in Balochistan.

Soon after recitation from the Holy Quran, Nighat Orakzai of PPP told panel of the Chairman, Idrees Khattak about the tragic Pakistan Army Helicopter incident in Balochistan.

The chair asked the Abdus Salam MPA of PTI to offer Fateha for the departed soul of the martyred Army Officials.

