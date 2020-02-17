UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Offered Fateha For Late Naeem-ul-Haq

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 07:09 PM

Fateha offered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday and expressed grief and sorrow over demise of Naeem-ul-Haq, Special Assistant to Prime Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Fateha offered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday and expressed grief and sorrow over demise of Naeem-ul-Haq, Special Assistant to Prime Minister.

The House prayed Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul of PTI leader in eternal peace and granted courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

