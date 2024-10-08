KP Assembly offeres Fateha for eternal peace of October 8 quake victims

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in the chair here on Tuesday offered fateha for eternal peace of the October 8, 2005 earthquake victims of Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in the chair here on Tuesday offered fateha for eternal peace of the October 8, 2005 earthquake victims of Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

With the start of the Assembly session, the Speaker said that about 80,000 people died and hundreds of thousands injured during the powerful earthquake that wreaked hovac in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that it was a big tragedy that was met with great national unity.

Later, Dr Amjad Ali, the Provincial Housing Minister along with others members, offered Fateha for eternal peace of all the victims.

APP/fam