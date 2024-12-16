Open Menu

KP Assembly Offers Fateha For APS Martyres

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in chair here Monday offered Fateha for eternal peace of all martyres of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar attack and paid glowing tribute to the courage and resilience showed by their families.

The Assembly also paid tributes to Pakistan's martyres of the 71 War and prayed for their eternal peace.

At least 153 people including 141 children were martyred including APS principal Tahira Qazi when terrorists stormed their house at Peshawar on December 16, 2024.

