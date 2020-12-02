UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Offers Fateha For Late Chief Justice Peshawar High Court

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:13 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Wednesday offered Fateha for late Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmad Seth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Wednesday offered Fateha for late Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmad Seth.

Soon after the recitation from the Holy Quran, Khushidil Khan Advocate of ANP took the floor and paid tributes to the services of late chief justice.

The parliamentarians prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

It is to mention here that Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth died of COVID-19 two weeks ago.

