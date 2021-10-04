UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Offers Fateha For Omar Sharif; Martyrs Of Pak Army

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 08:54 PM

KP Assembly offers Fateha for Omar Sharif; martyrs of Pak Army

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of soldiers of Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom during a terrorist attack in Waziristan and also for the departed soul of comedian king Omar Sharif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of soldiers of Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom during a terrorist attack in Waziristan and also for the departed soul of comedian king Omar Sharif.

Minister for Housing Dr Amjad offered Fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Attack Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Housing

Recent Stories

Probe cell on Pandora to determine non declaration ..

Probe cell on Pandora to determine non declaration of offshore assets by 'public ..

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 can cause severe inflammation in brain

COVID-19 can cause severe inflammation in brain

2 minutes ago
 KP IT Minister directs early completion of paperwo ..

KP IT Minister directs early completion of paperwork on projects

2 minutes ago
 One Thread of Nord Stream 2 Ready for Operation - ..

One Thread of Nord Stream 2 Ready for Operation - Danish Energy Agency

4 minutes ago
 Journalist Mozheiko Detained in Belarus, Not in Ru ..

Journalist Mozheiko Detained in Belarus, Not in Russia - Interior Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Govt to probe people in Pandora Papers: Dr Shahbaz ..

Govt to probe people in Pandora Papers: Dr Shahbaz Gill

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.