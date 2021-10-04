KP Assembly offers Fateha for Omar Sharif; martyrs of Pak Army

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of soldiers of Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom during a terrorist attack in Waziristan and also for the departed soul of comedian king Omar Sharif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of soldiers of Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom during a terrorist attack in Waziristan and also for the departed soul of comedian king Omar Sharif.

Minister for Housing Dr Amjad offered Fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.