KP Assembly Offers Fateha For Speaker's Mother-in-law, Others

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

KP assembly offers Fateha for speaker's mother-in-law, others

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of mother-in-law of Speaker provincial assembly Mushtaq Ghani, father-in-law of former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti and mother-in-law of a member Jamshaid Mohmand.

On the request of Pakistan Peoples Party Member of Provincial Assembly Nighat Orakzai, the presiding officer and member panel of chairman Fazl Shakoor asked Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal legislator Inayatullah to offer the Fateha for the departed souls.

