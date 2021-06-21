KP assembly offers fateha for Usman Kakar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday offered fatha for former Senator and Provincial President Pakhtunkhwa Milli Party Baluchistan, Usman Kakar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday offered fatha for former Senator and Provincial President Pakhtunkhwa Milli Party Baluchistan, Usman Kakar.

The house prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with courage and equanimity.