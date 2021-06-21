UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Offers Fateha For Usman Kakar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:40 PM

KP assembly offers fateha for Usman Kakar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday offered fatha for former Senator and Provincial President Pakhtunkhwa Milli Party Baluchistan, Usman Kakar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday offered fatha for former Senator and Provincial President Pakhtunkhwa Milli Party Baluchistan, Usman Kakar.

The house prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with courage and equanimity.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family

Recent Stories

Citizens being vaccinated in 71 centers of Divisio ..

2 minutes ago

Two held with contraband

2 minutes ago

Covid-19 can lead to cognitive, behavioural proble ..

2 minutes ago

43 held; drugs, weapons seized

6 minutes ago

12 outlaws arrested; valuables, weapons recovered

6 minutes ago

Police course held to enhance personnel's capacity ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.