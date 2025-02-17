KP Assembly offers special prayer for eternal peace of Prince Karim Agha Khan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati here Monday offered special prayer for eternal peace of Prince Karim Agha Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati here Monday offered special prayer for eternal peace of Prince Karim Agha Khan.

On a point of order, Deputy Speaker Suraya Bibi said that late Prince Karim Aghan earned great respect due to his social welfare services and played key role in development of Pakistan.

She referred to Agha Development Foundation services for poor communities in Chitral and Gilgit Baltistan.

On her request, the house offered Fateha for eternal peace of the Ismaili community leader.