KP Assembly Organizes Skill-building Workshop For Staff
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 10:38 PM
On the directives of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, a training workshop was held to enhance capabilities of employees working in various departments of Provincial Assembly
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) On the directives of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, a training workshop was held to enhance capabilities of employees working in various departments of Provincial Assembly.
The workshop was held under the supervision of Acting Secretary Syed Waqar Shah for employees of assembly's Plantation Department.
During workshops, experts of agriculture department inform employees about modern techniques of agriculture and horticulture. They also oriented employees about ways to protect plants and trees.
Syed Waqar Shah said that workshop was held on the directives of KP Speaker Babar to update workers and to improve quality of work. He expressed hope that the staff members would fully benefit from the event and improve their capabilities.
