KP assembly passes 3 resolutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed three resolutions including imposition of emergency in view of the stormy rains and floods across the province.

During the session which was presided over by the speaker Babar Saleemi, MPA Nazir Ahmad Abbas from Mansehra presented a joint resolution, stating that several bridges were washed away in Mansehra due to the stormy rains and floods, cutting off the district from other areas.

He said tourists in Naran and Kaghan are stranded and need to be rescued to prevent further accidents.

The resolution demanded an emergency be declared across the province due to the damage caused by the rains, and the districts affected should receive immediate assistance.

The resolution was passed by a majority vote. Earlier, Speaker Babar Saleem stated that he is in contact with the district administration and the government is monitoring the situation.

Housing Advisor Amjad Ali Khan mentioned that the provincial government is overseeing the entire province, and tourists in Naran and Kaghan have been rescued.

The second resolution was presented by MPA Abdul Ghani from Khyber Agency, stating that despite leasing, 200 coal mines remain closed due to the non-issuance of E.

L.4 licenses by the government.

The resolution demanded the issuance of licenses and permission to use explosives for mining.

The third resolution, presented by MPA Dawood Shah, called for the regularization of lecturers employed in various projects of the Higher education Department. Both resolutions were also passed by the assembly. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has also demanded the recovery of missing persons according to the law.

MPA Shafiullah mentioned that a resident of his constituency Isra Khan was arrested 12 years ago in 2013, along with a companion who was later released, but Isra Khan remains in custody. MPA from Swabi added that his brother was arrested on December 13, 2009, and his whereabouts are still unknown.

Assembly members demanded serious attention to this issue at the government level. Government and opposition members called for steps to resolve the issue and form a special committee. The government assured that the provincial administration is investigating the matter and will reveal the facts.

The speaker said the government continues to address the issue. Law Minister Aftab Alam mentioned that the government is investigating the matter, has reopened roads, and will resolve other related issues.