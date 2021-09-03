KP Assembly passes bill to establish two new universities in Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday passed KP Universities (amendment) bill 2021 for setting up of two new universities in district Swat after which the total number of universities in KP would reach to 30.

CM's aide on Higher education Kamran Bangash moved the University (Amendment) bill in the House chaired by Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan and was unanimously passed.

Under the new amendment, two universities- University of Engineering and Applied Sciences and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences would be set up in Swat.

Meanwhile KP Local Government (3rd amendment) bill 2021 was presented in the House. According to the bill, if the government decides that the elections for Village Council and Mohalla Council and Chairman, Tehsil Local Government will be held separately, it can request the Election Commission to hold elections in two phases and the EC will hold the elections as demanded.