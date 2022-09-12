KP Assembly passes Bill to regularize 38,000 teachers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday passed KP Teachers (Appointment and Regularization of Services) Bill, 2022 to regularize the services of as many as 38,000 teachers across the provinces including in the merged districts

The Bill was moved in the House by Minister for Elementary and Secondary education Shahram Khan Tarakai with Deputy Speaker Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The minister said that KP government was taking pragmatic measure for the welfare of teachers adding that the bill would regularize the services of 38,000 ad-hoc basis teachers throughout the province inducted till June 30, 2022 from the date of their appointments and pension would be given to them.

Meanwhile, the House also passed the KP Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, 2022 and tabled KP Universities (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 and KP Regularization of Services of Employees of District Governance and Community Development Project Bill, 2022 which were moved by Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash.

Earlier, the House was informed in response to a question by Rehana Ismail of JUI-F that an amount of Rs100.

450 million was deposited in the provincial kitty during the year 2019-20 and 2020-21 under the previous "Prime Minister scheme of domestic poultry farming scheme.

He said that KP government distributed 703,758 chickens among 117,293 at the rate of Rs1050 to each beneficiary family.

The prime objective of the scheme was not to make earning for government rather to reduce poverty through promoting domestic poultry farming.

To another question by Nighat Orakzai of PPP, it was informed that Rs 241.012 million was allocated for local government department of district Orakzai of which Rs64.060 million were released and Rs38.035 million spent so far.

Minister for Minorities' Affairs Wazirzada informed the House in response to a calling attention notice of Wilson Wazir that KP government would provide compensation to the victims of Al-Saint Church blast as soon as the details of the victims would be provided by the Commissioner Peshawar and concern department in this regard.