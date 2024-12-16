Open Menu

KP Assembly Passes Bricks Kilns 2024 Bill

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM

KP Assembly passes Bricks Kilns 2024 bill

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati on Monday passed the Bricks Kilns Registration Bill 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati on Monday passed the Bricks Kilns Registration Bill 2024.

The bill was tabled by Minister for Industries and Trade, Abdul Karim Khan that was adopted by the house.

The bill was aimed to bring about 1000 illegal operating brick kilns under the law. The law would help combat air pollution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in Peshawar.

PPP Parliamentary Leader Ahmad Kundi withdrew his amendments after the Minister declared it as irrelevant.

Under the new law, the brick kilns would be monitored by the industry department and these would be established and shifted outside of the city.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Industry

Recent Stories

2 bills, including Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2 ..

2 bills, including Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, introduced in NA

2 minutes ago
 CM Bugti hands over keys of scooties to girl stude ..

CM Bugti hands over keys of scooties to girl students

2 minutes ago
 Action taken against illegal allotments; Pirzada t ..

Action taken against illegal allotments; Pirzada told NA

2 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

4 minutes ago
 Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for nat ..

Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for national unity against terrorism

5 minutes ago
 Challengers win super over thriller against stars

Challengers win super over thriller against stars

5 minutes ago
Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad

Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Vocational training announces admissions in differ ..

Vocational training announces admissions in different courses

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visi ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visits SCCI

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creator ..

Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership wit ..

18 minutes ago
 Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offe ..

Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, advent ..

18 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 co ..

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Co ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan