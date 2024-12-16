KP Assembly Passes Bricks Kilns 2024 Bill
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati on Monday passed the Bricks Kilns Registration Bill 2024.
The bill was tabled by Minister for Industries and Trade, Abdul Karim Khan that was adopted by the house.
The bill was aimed to bring about 1000 illegal operating brick kilns under the law. The law would help combat air pollution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in Peshawar.
PPP Parliamentary Leader Ahmad Kundi withdrew his amendments after the Minister declared it as irrelevant.
Under the new law, the brick kilns would be monitored by the industry department and these would be established and shifted outside of the city.
