KP Assembly passes budget for fiscal year 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Saturday approved budget of Rs 1118 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22. The session was chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

Addressing the House, Sardar Hussain Babak and Khushdil Khan of ANP, Sardar Yousaf and Ikhtiar Wali of PML-N, Sahibzada Sanaullah of PPP, Nisa Gul and Rehana Ismail of JUI-F stressed for equal distribution of developmental funds by following policy of merit and justice.

Later, the Opposition members withdraw their cut motions and the budget was approved by the assembly. The House also approved finance bill that was tabled by Provincial Finance Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra.