KP assembly passes 'Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has passed the "Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill", introducing stricter measures to combat drug trade, possession, and smuggling. The bill, presented by Provincial Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control, Khaliq-uz-Zaman, outlines different punishments based on the type and quantity of narcotics.

A key amendment has been made to Clause 9, reducing penalties for possessing more than one kilogram of narcotics. Previously, such offenses carried a death sentence or life imprisonment, but now different punishments have been categorized. According to the bill, possession of 10-20 kg of recreational drugs will result in up to 14 years imprisonment, while possession of more than 20 kg will lead to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 200,000.

In the case of poppy (opium) possession, individuals caught with less than 1 kg may face up to 4 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 20,000, whereas those possessing more than 15 kg will receive life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 300,000.

Similarly, possession of over 10 kg of hashish could lead to life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs.

800,000, while those caught with more than 5 kg of hashish oil will face life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 400,000.

The law further states that possession of over 8 kg of opium will result in life imprisonment, whereas holding more than 4 kg of heroin will lead to life imprisonment, and exceeding 6 k may even warrant a death penalty.

Likewise, possession of more than 5 kg of cocaine will carry either life imprisonment or the death penalty, while those found with over 4 kg of psychoactive substances could face the same punishment.

Additionally, the bill introduces strict measures against drug-related activities in educational institutions, ensuring a safer academic environment for students. It also identifies 12 chemical substances used in drug manufacturing, which will now be strictly monitored. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is determined to curb the growing drug menace in the province, with Minister Khaliq-uz-Zaman emphasizing that this legislation is a significant step toward a drug-free society.