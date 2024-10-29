KP Assembly Passes DDACs KP Amendment Bill 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 08:55 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with panel Chairman Muhammad Idress Khan here on Tuesday passed the KP Districts Advisory Committee Amendment Bill 2024.
The Bill pertaining to giving DDAC Chairmanship to Members National Assembly, was approved by majority members of the House.
The Bill was presented by Provincial Minister Arshad Ayub.
The KP Assembly also passed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Govt Rest Houses Tourism Properties (Development, Management and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2024.
The Bill was aimed for better utilization of the government rest houses for facilitation of tourists.
