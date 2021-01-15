KP Assembly passes 'Domestic Violence against Women (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhhwa Assembly on Friday passed the Domestic Violence against Women (Prevention and Protection) bill 2021, to curb the menace of domestic violence against women in the province.

The bill was moved by Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hisam Inam Ullah Khan in the provincial assembly.

Speaking on the floor the Provincial Assembly, Dr. Hisam Inam Ullah said that the bill was aimed to to protect women from sexual abuse, psychological abuse, economic abuse and all types of violence.

The bill says that no person shall commit, aid and abet for the commission of the act of domestic violence. Any person, who commits an act shall be deemed to have committed an offence under this act and shall be liable to imprisonment for a period not less than one year and up to maximum of five years in addition to fine as provided for the said offences in the Pakistan penal code, 1860.

Dr. Hisam Inam Ullah said that government would constitute District Protection Committee in each district consisting of Deputy Commissioner , executive health officer, District pubic prosecutor, representative of district police officer, female government officer , district Khateeb, one Gynecologist, one psychologist and Chairperson on the concerned district committee on status of women.

Each district protection committees shall submit a biannual report to the Chairperson of Provincial Commission on Status of Women.

He said that District Protection Committee would provide shelter and financial aid to women subject to domestic violence. He said that helpline would be established to report cases of domestic violence .

The application against domestic violence would be submitted with in15 days and the court would decide the case in sixty days.

