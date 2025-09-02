KP Assembly Passes Ease Of Doing Business Bill 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:35 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed the ease of doing business bill 2025 to establish a one-window portal under the name "Ease of Doing Business" aimed at reforms in the regulatory system for trade and investment
The purpose of this law is to facilitate business operations, streamline all regulatory approvals onto a single digital platform, and ensure transparency and accountability.
According to the bill a one-window portal will be set up for registration, licensing, permits, and regularization and both small and large businesses will be registered on the portal.
Digital IDs will be issued to businesses of all sizes and permits, licenses, and registrations will be processed through online payments.
A Directorate of Ease of Doing Business (EDBD) will also be established under the bill. EDBD will be responsible for developing, upgrading, and maintaining services.
The creation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regulatory Registry will also be the responsibility of the EDBD.
According to the bill, the chief minister will serve as the Chairman of the Steering Committee on Ease of Doing Business.
