KP Assembly passes 'Endowment Fund Bill' for welfare of artists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday unanimously passed two bills including Artists' Welfare Endowment Fund Bill to provide financial assistance to deserving artistes with regard to their health expenses and minimal requirements for maintenance of livelihood in order to ensure their dignity and honor.

The provincial minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai moved the bill with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair.

The House also passed KP Science, Technology and Innovation Endowment Fund, Bill 2021 moved by Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

The statement of objects of the bill stated that the bill was introduced to establish the Science, Technology and Innovation Endowment Fund for development and promotion of science, technology and innovation in KP and for building indigenous capacity to natural talent and brains to address social, economic and environmental challenges.

Meanwhile, the House deferred the KP Public Services Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for further discussion, moved by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Fazle Shakoor.

The House also adopted the privilege motion of Anita Mahsud of PTI regarding Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan for deliberately not attending a meeting about projects of public welfare.

The Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani once again annoyed over the absence of parliamentarians in the House and said that he would start the assembly proceeding on time and if the quorum was not completed he would adjourn the assembly proceeding.

Minister for Housing Amjad Ali said that he would inform Chief Minister Mahmood Khan about the absence and non seriousness of treasury members during assembly proceeding.

The speaker annoyed when the strength of legislators was low and the quorum was pointed out thrice during the proceedings. Later, he adjourned the assembly till Friday 10 am.

