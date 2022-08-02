UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Passes Establishment Of Commercial Courts Bill

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 08:49 PM

KP Assembly passes establishment of commercial courts bill

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed "Establishment Of Commercial Courts for Resolution Of Commercial Disputes Bill, 2022 to provide effective legal regime for expeditious resolution and disposal of commercial disputes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed "Establishment Of Commercial Courts for Resolution Of Commercial Disputes Bill, 2022 to provide effective legal regime for expeditious resolution and disposal of commercial disputes.

The bill was moved by Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai with Idrees Khattak panel of the chairman in the chair.

The bill in its statements of object stated that in case of commercial disputes the business parties have to approach civil courts for redressal, however due to heavy burden of works on the civil courts the litigation process takes years to resolve disputes between the parties and businesses.

It also discourages prospective both local and foreign investors and adversely affects the business environment in the province therefore the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa intends to provide effective legal regime for expeditious resolution and disposal of commercial disputes.

The bill said that the Commercial Courts or Appellate Tribunal under the exceptional circumstances, may adjourn hearing of a case for not more than seven days.

The Appellate Tribunal will comprise of a Chairman and two members, one legal member and one technical member to be appointed in consultation with the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court and would be appointed for a term of three years.

Any person aggrieved from the judgment or decree or an order of the commercial court may prefer an appeal in Appellate Tribunal within a period of 30 days from the days of announcement of such judgment decree or order.

The proceedings of the House were adjourned till August 15, 2pm.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Chief Justice Resolution Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business May August From Government Court Labour

Recent Stories

NH&MP hold blood donation camp

NH&MP hold blood donation camp

44 seconds ago
 Khawaja Asif urges executive to refer PTI's prohib ..

Khawaja Asif urges executive to refer PTI's prohibited funding case to judiciary ..

47 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Asad Umar assure participation of the ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Asad Umar assure participation of their parties in ICCI's APC

48 seconds ago
 APTMA appreciates FTO for prompt relief to export ..

APTMA appreciates FTO for prompt relief to export sector

51 seconds ago
 Imran polluted youth's mind with foreign money, sa ..

Imran polluted youth's mind with foreign money, says Javed Latif

4 minutes ago
 PSA announces record prize money following 2021-22 ..

PSA announces record prize money following 2021-22 season

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.