KP Assembly passes establishment of commercial courts bill

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed "Establishment Of Commercial Courts for Resolution Of Commercial Disputes Bill, 2022 to provide effective legal regime for expeditious resolution and disposal of commercial disputes.

The bill was moved by Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai with Idrees Khattak panel of the chairman in the chair.

The bill in its statements of object stated that in case of commercial disputes the business parties have to approach civil courts for redressal, however due to heavy burden of works on the civil courts the litigation process takes years to resolve disputes between the parties and businesses.

It also discourages prospective both local and foreign investors and adversely affects the business environment in the province therefore the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa intends to provide effective legal regime for expeditious resolution and disposal of commercial disputes.

The bill said that the Commercial Courts or Appellate Tribunal under the exceptional circumstances, may adjourn hearing of a case for not more than seven days.

The Appellate Tribunal will comprise of a Chairman and two members, one legal member and one technical member to be appointed in consultation with the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court and would be appointed for a term of three years.

Any person aggrieved from the judgment or decree or an order of the commercial court may prefer an appeal in Appellate Tribunal within a period of 30 days from the days of announcement of such judgment decree or order.

The proceedings of the House were adjourned till August 15, 2pm.