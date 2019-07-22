KP Assembly passes five resolutions submitted by women parliamentarians

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Monday set the record by approving five resolutions submitted by women parliamentarian on same day

The first resolution moved by PTI MPA Ayesha Bano said that 20 to 30 feet place on left and right sides of hospital entries should be allocated as empty for ease in entrance of ambulances and other emergencies. The resolution also said that no consent would be given for parking in front of these hospitals to resolve problems of patients and their relatives during emergency.

PTI MPA Sumaira Shams also submitted a resolution regarding provision of practical training to fresh graduates of the universities related to their degrees.

The third resolution was moved by PTI MPA Asia Khattak demanding increase in fines and possession of illegal bore ammunitions while fourth resolution was submitted by PPP Nighat Orakzai regarding start of Peshawar to Lahore flights. PTI Member Asia Asad submitted fifth resolution demanding ban on use of plastic shopping bags.

The house approved entire five resolutions with minor discussion while the resolution moved by Minority Member Ravi Kumar for establishment of Minority Caucus based on assembly members was suspended by the assembly.