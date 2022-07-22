UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Passes Forests Amendment Bill 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

KP assembly passes Forests Amendment Bill 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Assembly on Friday passed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forests Amendment Bill 2022 with the objective of sustainable growth and protection of forests of the province.

The bill was passed for making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Ordinance 2022 as an Act by bringing some amendments in it.

In the legislation, penalties in shape of imprisonment and fines have been enhanced for those found involved in destruction of government controlled forests.

In the section three of the ordinance, amendment was made to increase sentence of two years imprisonment to three years and fine of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 500,000 for the violators.

The law also enabled Divisional Forest Officers serving in newly merged districts to punish those found involve in degradation of forest.

Amendments were also brought for changes in surcharge over commercial cutting in government and private owned forests.

According to law, government would also take necessary measures for protection of Forest carbon rights. While the government would also have the right to declare any forest or nearby area as national park.

For better protection and management of barren lands, responsibilities were given to Divisional Forest Officer Range Management.

The Forest department was authorized to incorporate any area for promotion of eco-tourism in the province.

Similarly, the Forest Department was also authorized for access with benefits of research, education and development.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Provincial Assembly Fine Government

Recent Stories

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

2 hours ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

4 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

4 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

4 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.