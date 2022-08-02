KP Assembly passes four resolutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four different resolutions.

A resolution moved by PTIs MPA Pakhtoon Yar, stated that the people of Bannu should be given priority in provision of gas supply and later be supplied to other parts of the country, adding that the disparity was already causing sense of concern among the locals.

The assembly through the resolution asked the provincial government to recommend to the Federal government that the local people should be given rights on the gas in Bannu division.

Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel of JUIF moved a resolution demanding regularization of contract and daily-wage employees in all the universities of the province.

He said that most of the employees are working from ten to twelve years and most of the employees are PhD holders.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP in her resolution demanded that the provincial government should recruit its own police in the transport department.

PTI member Babar Salim Swati said in his resolution that Quranic verses and Hadiths should be displayed at all government and semi-government offices at all levels for projecting and protecting the belief of "Khatam-e-Nabuat".