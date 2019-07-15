UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Passes Four Resolutions Unanimously

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:50 PM

KP assembly passes four resolutions unanimously

Khyber Paktunkhwa Assembly here on Monday passed four resolutions unanimously presented by members belonging to different political parties including ruling PTI, MMA, JI and ANP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Paktunkhwa Assembly here on Monday passed four resolutions unanimously presented by members belonging to different political parties including ruling PTI, MMA, JI and ANP.

A resolution presented by Dr. Sumera Shams of PTI demanded that mental health care needs to be incorporated as a core service in Primary care and supported by specialist service.

While explaining contents of her resolution, Sumera said that an alarming increase of mental health problems among the young-population was being observed and sadly this was the most neglected area in health-care field.

The house under chairmanship of Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani approved functionalization of Mental Health Authority in compliance with the KP Mental Health Act 2017 and according to the provision of Act Mental Health Authority should take concrete actions for the treatment, care, management of properties and affairs of the mentally disordered persons and their families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) MPA Inayatullah Khan, in another resolution, demanded construction of new electricity grid station for Tehsil Brawal District Dir Upper on the basis of geographic location and populace ratio.

Inayatullah said that Tehsil Brawal was a big tehsil of District Upper Dir bordering not only with Dir Lower but also with Chitral and Afghanistan. In view of increasing population of the district, a new electricity grid station for Tehsil Brawal District needed to be constructed, he added.

In another resolution, ANP Parliamentary Leader Sardar Hussain Babak demanded that tribal areas were depriving of internet and mobile service facility. He said that due to destruction during war on terror the area dwellers are facing a lot of problems including provision of cyber net.

Babak demanded provincial government for providing internet and mobile facilities to tribal people on war footing basis and fulfill the demand of area people.

Taking the floor of provincial assembly, MPA Malik Badshah Saleh of ANP in his resolution said that concrete steps should be taken for the facilitation of disabled persons especially in public parks, schools, colleges and DHQs.

