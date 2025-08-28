Open Menu

KP Assembly Passes Government Servants Housing Foundation Bill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 07:18 PM

KP assembly passes Government Servants Housing Foundation Bill

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced a pioneering housing scheme designed to offer residential properties to its employees through convenient installment plans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced a pioneering housing scheme designed to offer residential properties to its employees through convenient installment plans.

The provincial assembly has given its formal approval to the “Government Servants Housing Foundation Bill,” marking a significant advancement in addressing the accommodation needs of public sector workers.

Officials have highlighted that the Primary aim of this program is to ensure access to comfortable and secure housing for government staff, both during their tenure and post-retirement.

Many employees, particularly those with limited incomes, struggle to afford their own homes. In response, this project aims to make home ownership achievable through structured financial support. Under the provisions of the bill, a modest monthly deduction will be made from employees' salaries, which will be allocated to a dedicated Housing Foundation Fund.

These pooled resources will finance affordable housing projects, enabling participants to acquire houses or plots tailored to their economic circumstances.

The initiative will emphasize modern design and high construction standards, drawing inspiration from contemporary residential societies. To promote inclusivity, the scheme will extend beyond the provincial capital of Peshawar to various districts, ensuring that employees in remote regions can also avail themselves of this opportunity.

According to government representatives, the installment structure has been carefully designed to avoid imposing any undue financial strain on employees. The entire process will be managed with transparency and efficiency. Detailed rules and regulations for the scheme are set to be released shortly, paving the way for its prompt and effective implementation.

Recent Stories

Free Hajj balloting for industrial workers held

Free Hajj balloting for industrial workers held

1 minute ago
 KP assembly passes Government Servants Housing Fou ..

KP assembly passes Government Servants Housing Foundation Bill

1 minute ago
 UNESCO, Pakistan join hands to boost innovation, S ..

UNESCO, Pakistan join hands to boost innovation, STEM Education and AI ethics

1 minute ago
 Flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi, ..

Flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Legends on August 30

1 minute ago
 UoA DIK's Senate approves budget 2025-26 unanimous ..

UoA DIK's Senate approves budget 2025-26 unanimously

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Muzammil, Ushna claim titles as Independen ..

Tennis: Muzammil, Ushna claim titles as Independence Day tournament ends

8 minutes ago
Balochistan Information Commission starts operatio ..

Balochistan Information Commission starts operations to uphold citizens’ right ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan to face Afghanistan in Tri-series opener ..

Pakistan to face Afghanistan in Tri-series opener on Friday

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt stands with people of Punjab in wake of ..

Sindh Govt stands with people of Punjab in wake of flood disasters: Sindh Senior ..

4 minutes ago
 SC acquits accused in case pertaining to alleged m ..

SC acquits accused in case pertaining to alleged molesting minor daughter

4 minutes ago
 WHO delegation visits flood affected area of Gadoo ..

WHO delegation visits flood affected area of Gadoon

4 minutes ago
 Regional economy will boost with the development o ..

Regional economy will boost with the development of RRR economic zones; DG RDA

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan