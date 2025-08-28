KP assembly passes Government Servants Housing Foundation Bill

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced a pioneering housing scheme designed to offer residential properties to its employees through convenient installment plans.

The provincial assembly has given its formal approval to the “Government Servants Housing Foundation Bill,” marking a significant advancement in addressing the accommodation needs of public sector workers.

Officials have highlighted that the Primary aim of this program is to ensure access to comfortable and secure housing for government staff, both during their tenure and post-retirement.

Many employees, particularly those with limited incomes, struggle to afford their own homes. In response, this project aims to make home ownership achievable through structured financial support. Under the provisions of the bill, a modest monthly deduction will be made from employees' salaries, which will be allocated to a dedicated Housing Foundation Fund.

These pooled resources will finance affordable housing projects, enabling participants to acquire houses or plots tailored to their economic circumstances.

The initiative will emphasize modern design and high construction standards, drawing inspiration from contemporary residential societies. To promote inclusivity, the scheme will extend beyond the provincial capital of Peshawar to various districts, ensuring that employees in remote regions can also avail themselves of this opportunity.

According to government representatives, the installment structure has been carefully designed to avoid imposing any undue financial strain on employees. The entire process will be managed with transparency and efficiency. Detailed rules and regulations for the scheme are set to be released shortly, paving the way for its prompt and effective implementation.