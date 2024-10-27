KP Assembly passes joint resolution expressing solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passed a joint resolution unanimously on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, highlighting ongoing human rights violations by Indian forces.

The resolution was presented by Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi, Mushtaq Ghani, along with members Ahmed Kundi of PPP, Abdul Salam Afridi PTI, and others.

The assembly condemned the Indian government's actions in occupied Kashmir, saying that over the past 75 years, more than 100,000 people have lost their lives due to violence and oppression.

The resolution pointed out that around 25,000 women have become widows, and millions of children have been orphaned as a result of the conflict.

It emphasized that India maintains an occupying status in Kashmir, asserting that no political process can serve as a substitute for the right to self-determination.

The assembly also denounced the deployment of over 900,000 Indian troops in Kashmir and the imposition of oppressive laws.

In a tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir, the assembly expressed respect for their sacrifice and called upon the international community to take notice of these atrocities.

It urged India to revoke its illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019 and reaffirmed the need for the Kashmiris to be allowed to determine their future in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The resolution concluded with a strong message of support for the Kashmiri people, reaffirming the assembly’s commitment to standing with them in their struggle for rights and justice.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly organized a walk at the Flag Point to observe Black Day for Kashmir, with Deputy Speaker Suraya Bibi in chair, ministers, and assembly members in attendance.

Participants raised their voices in solidarity with the Kashmiri people, demanding that their rights be upheld in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The event highlighted ongoing human rights violations in the region and called for increased international attention and action.

The walk served as a reminder of the struggles faced by Kashmiris and reinforced the assembly's commitment to advocating for their rights and self-determination.

The chair adjourned the assembly proceedings till Monday, October 28, at 3 pm.