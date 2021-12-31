KP Assembly passes law to regularise 3449 employees

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday unanimously adopted Employees Services Regularisation Bill 2021 to regularise 3449 employees working in 121 projects in the newly merged districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday unanimously adopted Employees Services Regularisation Bill 2021 to regularise 3449 employees working in 121 projects in the newly merged districts of the province.

The bill was presented in the provincial assembly by KP Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai. The objective of the bill was the regularisation of the employees working in 121 projects while for the employees of about 32 other projects, who are not covered under this legislation, the Establishment Department was given a deadline of two months to present a report in light of the decisions of the committee constituted for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Shauakt Yousafzai expressed gratitude to all members of the select committee, whose efforts resulted in creation of consensus on the bill.

He said that tribal area was affected by terrorism and the provincial government is keen in its development.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan deserves commendations for his decision to regularise all projects' employees. He said that those leftovers of the regularisation will be scrutinised within a period of 60 days to regularise them in next phase.

The regularization of the employees is a gift for the people of the former Fata.

Presenting an amendment in the bill, Khushdil Khan advocate, a member of the select committee called for maintaining the supremacy of law in any circumstances and vowed that he will never withdraw from his stance.

However, on request of the treasury benches, he withdrew his amendment to pave the way for the unanimous passage of the bill from the house.

Later, the provincial assembly also passed the Upper Swat Development Authority 2021 Bill unanimously.