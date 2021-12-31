UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Passes Law To Regularise 3449 Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 09:06 PM

KP Assembly passes law to regularise 3449 employees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday unanimously adopted Employees Services Regularisation Bill 2021 to regularise 3449 employees working in 121 projects in the newly merged districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday unanimously adopted Employees Services Regularisation Bill 2021 to regularise 3449 employees working in 121 projects in the newly merged districts of the province.

The bill was presented in the provincial assembly by KP Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai. The objective of the bill was the regularisation of the employees working in 121 projects while for the employees of about 32 other projects, who are not covered under this legislation, the Establishment Department was given a deadline of two months to present a report in light of the decisions of the committee constituted for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Shauakt Yousafzai expressed gratitude to all members of the select committee, whose efforts resulted in creation of consensus on the bill.

He said that tribal area was affected by terrorism and the provincial government is keen in its development.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan deserves commendations for his decision to regularise all projects' employees. He said that those leftovers of the regularisation will be scrutinised within a period of 60 days to regularise them in next phase.

The regularization of the employees is a gift for the people of the former Fata.

Presenting an amendment in the bill, Khushdil Khan advocate, a member of the select committee called for maintaining the supremacy of law in any circumstances and vowed that he will never withdraw from his stance.

However, on request of the treasury benches, he withdrew his amendment to pave the way for the unanimous passage of the bill from the house.

Later, the provincial assembly also passed the Upper Swat Development Authority 2021 Bill unanimously.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Provincial Assembly All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in ..

Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in Several Years - Space Agency C ..

2 minutes ago
 Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal C ..

Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction for lo ..

2 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 table

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go t ..

Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go to London or jail: Fawad Hussai ..

2 minutes ago
 People support PM Imran Khan's vision: Farrukh Hab ..

People support PM Imran Khan's vision: Farrukh Habib

23 minutes ago
 Hill Joint organizes flow new year's music party a ..

Hill Joint organizes flow new year's music party at Lok Virsa

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.