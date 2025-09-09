KP Assembly passes LG Amendment Bill 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in chair here Tuesday passed local government amendment bill 2025 unanimously.

After the recitation of the Holy Quran, provincial minister for local government Arshad Ayub presented the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Amendment Bill 2025 in the house.

According to the bill, proposals for short- and long-term development projects will be given by the tehsil chairman and in the absence of the Chairman, a member of the tehsil council will be elected as temporary chairman.

A finance committee will be formed to review taxes and budget proposals of the tehsil council. A tehsil accounts committee will be constituted to approve expenses and handle other matters.

A rules committee will be formed to manage council affairs. These committees will report performance and recommendations to the local government chairman.

Provincial Minister Arshad Ayub said that strict action will be taken against those who allowed illegal encroachments along the Swat River. If necessary, even retired officers’ pensions could be stopped. He emphasized the need for effective legislation against encroachments.

Speaker Swati, indicating the need for new legislation, referred the matter to the standing committee.

During the question hour, ANP MPA Nisar Baz questioned the operation against encroachments near Swat River, asking why people were allowed to build hotels, shops, and houses without obtaining NOCs, and what the Local Government Department was doing during that time.

In response, the minister acknowledged the tragic deaths of a Punjab family during floods and said that this prompted the government to launch anti-encroachment operations.

Many encroachments were found to be illegal and within TMA jurisdiction. Investigations are underway, although many officers involved have retired. Still, if such buildings were constructed under their watch, action will be taken, including pension suspension if needed.

The River Protection Act prohibits any construction within 200 feet of riverbanks and bans discharge of sewage into rivers.

This Act was originally based on Punjab’s law, even though Punjab is a plains region and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (especially areas like Malakand, Hazara, Bahrain, Kalam, Naran, and Kaghan) is mountainous and tourism-dependent.

Speaker Salim Swati stressed that floods occur every year in the province, destroying property worth billions. Until departments collaboratively design anti-flood measures, the issue will persist. The matter was referred to the standing committee.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati declared the attendance of departmental officers in the assembly as mandatory. During the session, Chief Whip Akbar Ayub pointed out the absence of departmental representatives, prompting the Speaker to demand that in future, officers of the required rank be present or their absence explained.

The assembly approved a privilege motion against inappropriate behavior by staff at Haripur hospital. PML-N MPA Shazia Jadoon presented the motion, stating that on July 30, 2025, around 11 PM, she fell ill while traveling from Abbottabad to Haripur and went to the trauma center.

She found two benches outside the female room, while doctors were resting.

"When she asked for a lady doctor for the waiting women, a staff member behaved rudely.”

She said this behavior violated her and the Assembly’s privilege. The Speaker referred the matter to the privileges committee.

Meanwhile, MPA Suresh Kumar's call attention notice regarding reserved quotas for minority students in medical colleges was also referred to the standing committee.

KP Assembly passed a resolution against wheat ban. PPP’s Ahmad Kundi presented the resolution stating that illegally halting wheat supply to KP affecting common man.

The assembly demands immediate removal of the wheat ban. The resolution was passed unanimously after a vote.