KP assembly passes Livestock Breeding Bill 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the Livestock Breeding Bill 2024 moved by the provincial minister for Livestock Fazal Hakeem.

The bill related to animal breeding services in the province had clarified the rules for the business of animal breeding in the province under which a livestock and breeding committee would be formed at the provincial level.

The Director General livestock department would be the chairman of the committee that would create awareness about the quality and merits of the beading services.

Under the act the unregistered persons would not be able to breed animals until they get registration from the livestock department.

The DG would issue and cancel registration while an appellate authority would be set up by the department to hear these cases and take decision accordingly.

The person would be sentenced to six months to eight months of imprisonment in case of violation of the law.

APP/adi