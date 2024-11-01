KP Assembly Passes Livestock Fooder Bill 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 10:42 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with panel Speaker Idress Khattak in Chair here Friday passed the KP Livestock Fooder Bill 2024.
The Bill was presented by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock Fazal Hakeem Khan.
An amendment about combating livestock diseases introduced by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ahmad Kundi were also approved. Kundi later withdrew two amendments on the request of the minister.
Under the law, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government would establish livestock centres to prevent communicable diseases in livestock at district level.
The animal infected by zoonotic diseases could not be slaughtered and the violator would be fined upto Rs 5000.
A license authority to be headed by a director would be setup at each district that would issue license regarding purchase of fooder, its delivery and publicity besides take action against sale of poor fooders.
APP/fam
