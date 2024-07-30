KP Assembly Passes Local Government, Mines, Finance Amendment Bills
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 10:19 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passed three bills, including the Local Government Amendment Bill 2024, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals Bill 2024, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Amendment Bill 2024
During the discussion on the Mines and Minerals Bill, a heated debate ensued between the government and opposition members, leading to a vote on certain amendments. Provincial Minister for Law Aftab Alam presented the Local Government Amendment Bill and the Finance Amendment Bill.
During the discussion on the Mines and Minerals Bill, a heated debate ensued between the government and opposition members, leading to a vote on certain amendments. Provincial Minister for Law Aftab Alam presented the Local Government Amendment Bill and the Finance Amendment Bill.
The Finance Amendment Bill includes provisions to reschedule tobacco cess rates in the province, potentially increasing the cess.
The Mines and Minerals Bill allows for the revision of royalty rates on minerals produced in the province, covering metallic minerals, liquid minerals, and precious stones.
All three bills were passed with amendments, reflecting a concerted effort to enhance local governance, regulate the mining sector, and adjust financial policies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
