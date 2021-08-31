UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Passes Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority Amendment Bill 2021

Tue 31st August 2021 | 10:24 PM

KP Assembly passes Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority Amendment Bill 2021

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday passed "Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority Amendment Bill 2021" moved by the Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday passed "Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority Amendment Bill 2021" moved by the Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra.

Meanwhile, Speaker Mushtaq Ghani expressed annoyance over lack of interest by health and other public departments in informing the ministers about the Assembly agenda and summoned the Health Secretary in person in the next meeting.

During the Assembly session Ghani said the agenda of Assembly goes to the concerned department to inform the ministers but if they are unaware of the agenda how would they reply to the queries of the members of the House.

The speaker also directed that action should be taken against all the secretaries who did not comply to his ruling during the last three years.

