KP Assembly Passes Mines Safety Inspection, Regulation Bill 2019

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:09 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in the Chair, here on Friday unanimously passed Mines Safety Inspection and Regulation Bill 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in the Chair, here on Friday unanimously passed Mines Safety Inspection and Regulation Bill 2019. The Bill was tabled by the Provincial Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan. The Bill read that mine owners would be bound to take concrete steps for protection of mineworkers.

The government would appoint Chief Inspectors, Inspectors and Medical Inspectors for inspection of mines; however the person having directly or indirectly relations with any mines for their personal interest should be terminated.

These inspectors would conduct investigations or inquiry on mishaps occurred in mines and would ascertain the causes and future prevention. They were also authorized to stop any work affected on the performance of health of any mineworker.

