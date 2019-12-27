KP Assembly Passes Mines Safety Inspection, Regulation Bill 2019
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:09 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in the Chair, here on Friday unanimously passed Mines Safety Inspection and Regulation Bill 2019
The government would appoint Chief Inspectors, Inspectors and Medical Inspectors for inspection of mines; however the person having directly or indirectly relations with any mines for their personal interest should be terminated.
These inspectors would conduct investigations or inquiry on mishaps occurred in mines and would ascertain the causes and future prevention. They were also authorized to stop any work affected on the performance of health of any mineworker.