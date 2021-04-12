UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Passes PDA Amendment, KP Mass Transit Amendment Bills

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:05 PM

KP assembly passes PDA Amendment, KP Mass Transit Amendment Bills

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Monday passed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Amendment Bill 2021 and KP Urban Mass Transit Amendment Bill with majority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Monday passed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Amendment Bill 2021 and KP Urban Mass Transit Amendment Bill with majority.

The bills were tabled by Provincial Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub. He also informed the house that negotiations were underway with transporters to fix rates after which old and outdated public transport of provincial metropolis would be scrapped.

He informed the house that fifteen buses had been scraped and negotiations were in process with transporters to decide the rates.

He told that proposal regarding use of BRT corridor by ambulances during emergencies would also be send to cabinet for consideration.

Akbar Ayub said that cabinet had tasked Public Health Department to carry out all the tube well setting schemes.

To a question of Khushdil Khan of Awami National Party, provincial minister, Shoukat Yousafzai told that 2.3 million rupees had been estimated to repair vehicles of Agriculture Department. He said that repair would immediately after availability of fund.

He told the house that construction work on BRT commercial plazas would be also completed very soon.

