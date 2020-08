PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assmbly with Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair Friday passed KP Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The bill was moved by Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Muhammad.

The minister also tabled KP Trust Bill 2020 and KP Cooperative Society Bill 2020.